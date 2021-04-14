Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,597 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,271,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,020,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. 15,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,693. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22.

