Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

