Scotiabank Boosts Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to $2.50

Apr 14th, 2021

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

