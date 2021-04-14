Scout Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 718,834 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 718,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.85% of OneSpaWorld as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

