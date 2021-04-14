Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,968 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

