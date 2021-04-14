Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SECYF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.41.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

