SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 440,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.