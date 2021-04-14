Serum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $263.55 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Serum has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $367.40 million and $263.55 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00011586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00064239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.97 or 0.00679498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

