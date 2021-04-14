Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,882. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.