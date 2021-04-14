ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.67.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total value of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.84. 1,334,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.35, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $281.57 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.67 and its 200-day moving average is $523.56.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

