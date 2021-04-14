Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STRNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. 855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

