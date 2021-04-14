Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $175,531,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $20.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,220.58. 30,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,890. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $461.34 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.79, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,166.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,129.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

