Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Cap of $139.75 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $144.19 or 0.00225490 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $139.75 million and $8.22 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00262665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00715382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.84 or 0.98979065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.94 or 0.00853784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,235 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

