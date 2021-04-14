Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Drops By 64.1%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AABVF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

