Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Drops By 64.1%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AABVF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37.
About Aberdeen International
Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.