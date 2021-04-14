Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Increases By 852.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 852.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ AFINP opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

