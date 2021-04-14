Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Expands By 1,057.1%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 1,057.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MPV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

