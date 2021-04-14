Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Rises By 450.0%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S stock remained flat at $$15.84 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

