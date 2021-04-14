Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Rises By 3,096.9%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 3,096.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 511.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

BZZUF stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.