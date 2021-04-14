Short Interest in Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Declines By 97.0%

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Daybreak Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 138,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About Daybreak Oil and Gas
