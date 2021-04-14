Short Interest in Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Declines By 97.0%

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daybreak Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 138,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Get Daybreak Oil and Gas alerts:

About Daybreak Oil and Gas

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interest in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds 70% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Daybreak Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daybreak Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.