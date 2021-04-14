Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Grows By 217.7%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 217.7% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ENX opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.