Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Grows By 217.7%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 217.7% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ENX opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

