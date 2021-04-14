Short Interest in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Increases By 607.2%

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, an increase of 607.2% from the March 15th total of 37,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMPW. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Empower during the 4th quarter worth $4,020,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Empower during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Empower during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empower during the 4th quarter worth $650,000.

Shares of EMPW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,126. Empower has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Empower Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

