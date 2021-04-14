Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Rises By 8,100.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 8,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Fearless Films stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.40.
About Fearless Films
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.