Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Rises By 8,100.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 8,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Fearless Films stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

