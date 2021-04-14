Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Decreases By 56.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 24,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,619. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.