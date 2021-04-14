Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Expands By 5,915.0%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 5,915.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTEH opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. GenTech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit