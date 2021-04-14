Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Expands By 256.9%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,100 shares, a growth of 256.9% from the March 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,634,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

