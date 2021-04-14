Short Interest in Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Drops By 70.4%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.0 days.

Kinnevik stock remained flat at $$52.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.52 and a current ratio of 35.52. Kinnevik has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $53.30.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

