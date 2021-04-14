Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Increases By 500.0%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,406. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

