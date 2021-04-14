Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Drops By 69.6%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCESF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.43.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
