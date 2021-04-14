Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Drops By 69.6%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCESF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.43.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

