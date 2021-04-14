Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Drops By 80.4%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske downgraded Medicover AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:MCVEF remained flat at $$15.94 on Wednesday. Medicover AB has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, and Hungary. The company operates in two divisions, Diagnostic Services and Healthcare Services. Its diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

