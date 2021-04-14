Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Decreases By 99.2%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mondi stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mondi has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Mondi alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.