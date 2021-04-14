Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Rises By 363.0%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, an increase of 363.0% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator in the third quarter worth $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Navigator by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,210. The company has a market cap of $556.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $11.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

