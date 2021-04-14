Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Expands By 290.3%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 290.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOPMF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NOPMF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

