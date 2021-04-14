Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Increases By 338.6%

Apr 14th, 2021

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 338.6% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

POETF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 180,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. POET Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $297.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

