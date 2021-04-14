Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Declines By 84.4%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PKTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 685,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,368. ProtoKinetix has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

