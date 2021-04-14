Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Declines By 84.4%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PKTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 685,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,368. ProtoKinetix has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit