Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Rises By 1,250.0%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QS Energy stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. QS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About QS Energy
Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.