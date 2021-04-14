Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Expands By 375.0%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 14,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHCAY. Morgan Stanley lowered Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

