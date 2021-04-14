Short Interest in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Grows By 176.8%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, an increase of 176.8% from the March 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $24,477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,403,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

