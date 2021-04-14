Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Rises By 1,023.4%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, an increase of 1,023.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.8 days.
Shares of Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.55.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
