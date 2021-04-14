Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Rises By 1,023.4%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, an increase of 1,023.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.8 days.

Shares of Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

