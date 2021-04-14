Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Rises By 423.7%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 423.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 404,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

TDF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. 37,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,737. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

