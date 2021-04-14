Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Declines By 63.9%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. 219,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,776. The Coretec Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

