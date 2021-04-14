Short Interest in Veritec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTC) Drops By 99.3%

Veritec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRTC opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Veritec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Veritec, Inc together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs.

