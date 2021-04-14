Short Interest in Veritec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTC) Drops By 99.3%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Veritec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRTC opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Veritec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Veritec Company Profile

Veritec, Inc together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit