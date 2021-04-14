Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Increases By 500.0%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

WEEEF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from $0.10 to $0.35 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.