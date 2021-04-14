Short Interest in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Drops By 57.1%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of WOPEY opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. Woodside Petroleum has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

