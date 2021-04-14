Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Decreases By 95.0%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 1,408,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 711.0 days.
WUXIF opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $19.88.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
