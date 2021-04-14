Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Decreases By 95.0%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 1,408,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 711.0 days.

WUXIF opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd. provides research and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through, China-Based Laboratory Services, U.S.-Based Laboratory Services, Clinical Research and Other CRO Services, CMO/CDMO Services, and Other segments.

