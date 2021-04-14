Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.31% from the company’s previous close.

LON:SMRT opened at GBX 141.65 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £40.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. Smartspace Software has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Smartspace Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartspace Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit