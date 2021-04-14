Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.31% from the company’s previous close.

LON:SMRT opened at GBX 141.65 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £40.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. Smartspace Software has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Smartspace Software alerts:

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Smartspace Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartspace Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.