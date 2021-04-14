Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMGZY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 9,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMGZY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit