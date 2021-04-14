Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMGZY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 9,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMGZY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

