Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered Société BIC to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. 1,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539. Société BIC has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe and internationally. The company offers stationery products, including ball pens, ink, dry gel pens, fineliner pens, graphite pencils, coloring pencils, coloring felt pens, poster paints, water colors, plasticines, double-sided dry eraser whiteboards, mini pocket mouse decor, glue stock dÃ©cor, markers, stickers, graphic pencils, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, dyes, leads, writing instruments, and correction and adhesive tapes, as well as crayons, arts and crafts kits, correction fluids, correction pens, and erasers.

