Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.