SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Update

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SOFT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236. SofTech has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering.

