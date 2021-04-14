SOMESING Price Tops $0.13 (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and $746,740.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

